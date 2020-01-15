T.J. Reynolds, 21, was sentenced to 6.5 years in the Department of Corrections by Judge Catherine Cheroutes on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Reynolds had previously pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon.
His sentence included one year in the DOC for the criminal mischief charge, one year in jail for the DUI and 6.5 years for the assault charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Reynolds received credit for 637 days of jail time already served since the incident.
He is to perform 48 hours of community service for the DUI and is to undertake 86 hours of therapy while in the DOC.
A week earlier, T.J. Reynolds’ brother, Cody Reynolds, was sentenced to 13 years in the DOC stemming from the same incident which took place on May 1, 2018. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer.
In the incident, the brothers got into a confrontation with a neighbor. Cody Reynolds drew a handgun and was subsequently shot by the neighbor.
Although T.J. Reynolds did not shoot a weapon, he also pleaded guilty on July 26, 2019, to the charge of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a Class Four felony, as he acted as an accomplice in threats against the neighbor and joined his brother in going to confront him, knowing his brother was armed with a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.