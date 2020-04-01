To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these may be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, April 2
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners special meeting for the purpose of opening the bids received for airport rehabilitation. To access, join Zoom meeting — https://zoom.us/j/204975479.
— Phone audio: 1- (253) 215 8782
— Meeting ID: 204 975 479
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
Friday, April 3
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Saturday, April 4
11 a.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, April 6
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1:00 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners regular meeting via Zoom. To access, join Zoom meeting — https://zoom.us/j/984409712.
— Phone audio: 1- (253) 215 8782
— Meeting ID: 984 409 712
Tuesday, April 7
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Call City Hall for access information.
Thursday, April 9
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
