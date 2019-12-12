The Board of County Commissioners will not reduce the mill levy in 2020.
Over the last two weeks, the BOCC has discussed the pros and cons of lowering Lake County’s current levy of 38.1992 mills. Commissioner Sarah Mudge opposed the idea at a public meeting on Friday; Commissioner Kayla Marcella was open to it. Commissioner Mark Glenn did not express an opinion.
“We are throwing money out the window and creating a bigger strain internally if we lower the mills,” Mudge said. Marcella countered Mudge, saying that reducing the mill levy would allow money to come back to the county in other ways such as sales tax.
By Monday afternoon, Mudge, Marcella and Glenn came to a consensus on the topic after hearing from the public and looking at competing budget priorities like land acquisition for a new justice center, facility needs, courthouse security and title work.
“You’ve got some huge infrastructure needs and you have tools at your disposal right now during some good economic times,” Community Banks of Colorado President Keith Moffett told the BOCC. “You can lower the mill levy but going back up the other way is much harder.”
According to Lake County Finance Manager Kristol Hewlett, maintaining the current mill levy will leave Lake County with an estimated total fund balance of $15,250,703 in 2020. The BOCC plans to adopt the 2020 budget on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse.
