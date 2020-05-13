On Monday, May 11, the Summit Stage began increasing service levels on its spring 2020 limited public transit service along three fixed travel corridors within Summit County; the bus service also initiated limited service on its Leadville and Fairplay commuter routes. Summit Stage bus fares are free for the time being.
The Lake County Commuter Route between Leadville and Frisco will operate the following schedule:
- Leadville departure at 7 a.m.
- Frisco departure at 12 p.m.
- Leadville departure at 1 p.m.
- Frisco departure at 5:50 p.m.
The Park County Commuter Route between Fairplay and Breckenridge will operate the following schedule:
- Fairplay departure at 6:43 a.m.
- Breckenridge departure at 12 p.m.
- Fairplay departure at 12:43 p.m.
- Breckenridge departure at 5:15 p.m.
Modified service remains in place along three Summit County corridors with the following schedules:
- Frisco-Breckenridge-Boreas Pass: once every hour from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- Frisco-Silverthorne-Dillon-Keystone: once every hour from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- Silverthorne/Wildernest: hourly from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. daily.
Mountain Mobility complementary paratransit service remains open to the public as an application-based demand-response service with full operations daily between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Travel must be scheduled at least one day in advance by calling 970-389-1041, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Copper Mountain and Blue River routes will remain on a demand-response basis.
In accordance with the amended and restated county public health order, several safety measures remain in place on all buses to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.
To maintain appropriate social distancing, the number of riders per bus will be limited to less than 10 passengers. Drivers and passengers older than two years of age will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Passengers will be asked to only use the bus rear door when loading or unloading. Selected seats will be closed to use.
“We hope enhancing and restoring service to select travel corridors both within and outside of Summit County alleviates some of the challenges for our ridership community,” said Summit Stage Transit Operations Manager Geoff Guthrie. “We also appreciate everyone’s vigilance in respecting the public health safety measures aimed at keeping drivers and riders as safe as possible.”
Additional information about the spring 2020 limited public transit service is available on the Summit Stage website: https://www.summitcountyco.gov/586/Transit-Summit-Stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.