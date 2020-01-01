The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum will be open until 8 p.m. Friday nights beginning in January for locals and visitors looking for something different to do at the end of a week of work or skiing. During these new extended hours all exhibits and the gift shop will be open.
The NMHFM will continue to open at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday through the winter months, closing at 4:45 p.m. on days other than Friday. It will be closed on Mondays.
On Friday, Feb. 7, the NMHFM will be closed until 6 p.m. to prepare for the annual “Spirits in the Shaft: A Wine, Beer, and Whiskey Tasting.” Tickets for the Roaring Twenties event can be purchased at the gift shop, by calling 719-486-1229, or online at https://mininghalloffame.org/page/roaring-good-time-spirits-shaft.
See mininghalloffame.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.