The Colorado Mountain College District is seeking candidates to run for five positions on its elected board of trustees. Each term of office is for four years except for trustee district 7, which is for a two-year term of office.
The five trustee districts with seats up for election and their respective boundaries are:
• trustee district 2 (Roaring Fork School District boundaries)
• trustee district 4 (Summit School District RE-1 boundaries)
• trustee district 5 (Steamboat Springs School District RE-2 boundaries)
• trustee district 6 (Lake County School District RE-1 boundaries)
• trustee district 7 (Eagle County School District RE-50J boundaries)
Pat Chlouber, currently representing Lake County School District RE-1 on the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees, has served two terms and is term-limited. Kathy Goudy of trustee district 2 is also term-limited after serving two terms. The remaining incumbents are Patty Theobald of trustee district 4 (elected in November 2015), Robert Kuusinen of trustee district 5 (appointed in June 2019) and Chris Romer of trustee district 7 (appointed in August 2018).
Each potential candidate must be an eligible elector, as defined by state statute, and reside within the boundaries of one of the trustee districts scheduled for the 2019 election.
To be eligible as a candidate in the November general elections, qualified residents must file a petition to run. Petitions are available from the college’s Central Services administration office in downtown Glenwood Springs on or after August 7. Petitions, including at least 50 qualifying signatures, must be returned to the college’s district administration office by 5 p.m. on August 30. The election will be held Nov. 5.
Potential candidates or those with questions should contact Jamie Kruis, election coordinator, at 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601, 970-947-8325, or Debbie Novak, executive assistant to the CMC Board of Trustees, at the same address, or 970-947-8365.
