The Environmental Protection Agency was in town Monday so Greg Sopkin, EPA Region 8 regional administrator, could see some of the work done here in the past and meet with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. Here he visits the Denver City Mine, where a pilot study took place in 2009 regarding various artistic ways of capping acid-producing mine-waste piles left by the founding residents of Lake County. From left are Sopkin; Kerry Guy, on-scene coordinator; and Chris Wardell, community involvement manager.