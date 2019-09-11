Environmental Protection Agency Region 8 Administrator Gregory Sopkin visited Leadville on Monday to tour Superfund sites and meet with community stakeholders.
“Leadville stands as a shining example of how to do it right,” Sopkin told the Board of County Commissioners on Monday afternoon. “I’m going to come back with my bike and do the Mineral Belt Trail.”
Sopkin, who is new to the position, oversees environmental protection efforts in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, South and North Dakota, Montana and 27 tribal nations.
After touring the “wedding cake” tailing piles and California Gulch, Sopkin and his staff met with the BOCC. The two agencies traded information on local development, the Upper Arkansas River Restoration project and Bureau of Reclamation’s projects in Lake County.
The EPA has conducted cleanup activities in Lake County since 1995. The agency’s work has included the remediation of residential properties, acid mine-runoff prevention, removal of contaminated soils and more.
Nine of the 12 operable units placed on the EPA’s National Priorities List in 1983, a compilation of hazardous waste sites eligible for the federal Superfund program, have since been deleted from the list.
Operable Units 6 and 12, Stray Horse Gulch, and site-wide surface and groundwater quality are still monitored for effectiveness. Operable Unit 11, the Arkansas River Floodplain, is still in the operations and maintenance phase.
