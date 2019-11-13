When I started as a reporter at the Littleton Independent many years ago, the former owner/editor of the newspaper was Houstoun Waring. He held the title of editor emeritus.
Strictly speaking, emeritus used in this manner means retired or honorably discharged from full-time work, but retaining one’s title on an honorary basis.
Hous, however, didn’t retire as much as he evolved. He designed a position where he wrote a regular column and also wrote most of the obituaries for the paper. Once a month he would invite three or four citizens to the Columbine Country Club for Sunday breakfast where he would lead a discussion about issues relevant to the community. Occasionally he’d attend one of the local churches and critique the sermon. He remained active in journalism organizations.
Basically he kept busy doing exactly what he wanted to do, and he kept doing it until he was in his 90s.
So now it’s my turn. Come late January, I will become editor emeritus of the Herald Democrat. I will step back from the daily routine of producing a newspaper, but I will be free to cover certain stories that need to be covered. Reporting has always been my first love. I will write a column, but not every week. I will fill in as needed.
By the way, I won’t be hosting any breakfasts at the country club due to a lack of funding and also the lack of a country club.
Rachel Woolworth, currently the Herald reporter, will step into the editor’s position. She has proven herself very capable over the past few years and will come into the position with much knowledge of Leadville/Lake County and its issues. Knowledge I wish I’d had when I started as editor in 2002.
This week we began looking for a reporter to replace Rachel. With luck we will find a good reporter and (fingers crossed) that reporter will be able to find a place to live. Pass the word to anyone you think might be both qualified and interested.
Things won’t change much between now and mid-January, but since we’re actively advertising for a reporter, we wanted to reveal our plans. We’ve been working on this transition for a couple of months, but there are still decisions to be made.
There will be more words to say when this actually goes into effect, but good-bye isn’t one of them.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.