Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper visited Leadville last week, a stop on a campaign tour that included visits to Lake, Summit, Eagle and Pitkin County. Hickenlooper, who served as governor from 2011-2019, is vying for the democratic nomination to run for Senator Cory Gardner’s seat this November.
After meeting with Leadville city representatives at the City on a Hill coffee shop on Feb. 18, Hickenlooper headed to Colorado Mountain College to speak to students in the college’s ski area operations program.
“Colorado is the center of outdoor recreation in the United States,” Hickenlooper told students. “This program is a way you can have a real career without living in a big city.”
Before heading out on a student-driven snowcat ride, Hickenlooper discussed the importance of recreation and tourism to Colorado’s economy, a theme in his new “COnservation” plan.
The plan includes a pledge to create a federal Office of Outdoor Recreation, similar to the state recreation office Hickenlooper estabblished in 2015, as well as a commitment to expanding federal lands and addressing the maintenance backlog in the National Parks.
Hickenlooper has also pledged to support Senator Michael Bennet’s Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, if elected. The act, which is sitting in the U.S. Senate, would designate Camp Hale as a National Historic Landscape, the first of its kind.
“Under President Trump, people feel we are under such immense challenges. And yet you think back to a world war with people worrying about whether we would be ruled by Germans or Japanese if we didn’t win,” Hickenlooper told the Herald. “Camp Hale is one of the best, and I think most emotive and powerful, monuments to that spirit and commitment. I think that’s part of how you avoid future wars ... you want to make sure people remember what it takes to fight a war.”
