As of July 20, Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. families and small groups are allowed at the Lake County Aquatic Center. The hot tub is also now open.
Three lane lines will be removed daily to allow for two separate families or small groups. The deep end will be open to allow for one more family or group. Visits will be limited to one hour. The hot tub now allows two unrelated patrons or one family or group, for 30 minute visits. The total number of patrons allowed within the facility has increased from 8 to 20.
Monday through Friday from 6-10 a.m. and Saturdays from 7-10 a.m. are still limited to lap swimming, jogging and water walking.
“We’ve got the routine down, as far as the screening process, the one-way traffic flow and the new cleaning procedures, so we were pleased that Lake County Public Health Agency approved us to go to phase three,” said Aquatics Coordinator Judy Green.
Use of the facility will still be first come, first served with a ticketing system for those that may have to wait until there is enough room to accommodate them.
In addition to 15-punch passes, 30- and 45-punch passes are now available at an affordable rates for both individuals and families. Current annual and semi-annual passes may be used, but are not available for purchase or renewal once they have expired.
Visit www.lakecountyco.com/recreation/lakecountypool or call Green at 719-427-78792 for more information.
