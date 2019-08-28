It appears there was an increase in sick and injured people here in July, and that means a good month for St. Vincent Hospital. It was the best month of the year, Gene Kaberline, chief financial officer, told the hospital board at its monthly meeting last week.
The in-patient census averaged 1.1 patients per day. Out-patient visits were 735, the highest level of the year.
Patient revenue was $1,415,000. Kaberline said, making July the highest revenue month of the year with the Emergency Department contributing $842,000.
The hospital benefitted from what Kaberline called a very advantageous payor mix with Medicare and commercial insurance coverages making up 72 percent of the monthly revenue. These payors have the best reimbursement ratio, with Medicare reimbursing at 80 cents. This contrasts with Medicaid, which reimburses just 20 cents.
The July operations produced an income of $445,000. Higher costs were noted for salaries, contract labor and supply expense.
The board also decided to take advantage of a new statute that allows it to post notices of meetings on its public website.
Previously the district posted notices in places such as the post office. It will continue to post the meeting notice at the hospital.
Board member Shirley Hoffacker suggested that there were people who don’t have access to a computer, but Board member Aleta Bezzic said since posting online is now allowed, the district should do so. Board Chairman Kim Kegu said if it saves time and money, they should “move forward with progress.”
The vote to approve the resolution changing how meeting notices will be posted passed 3-0. Board members Craig Stuller and Francine Webber did not attend the meeting.
