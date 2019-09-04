Staffing changes abound at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
John Padgett, a former K-9 deputy, was terminated from LCSO earlier this summer. Padgett, who was previously fired from LCSO by former sheriff Rod Fenske in November 2018, was re-hired by Reyes last winter. Reyes refused to comment on Padgett’s termination.
Nicole Garner, a former LCSO dispatcher, was terminated from the office in July. Maria Chavez, who formerly worked as a dispatcher, is now employed as the office’s victim’s advocate. The job change came at Chavez’s request, Reyes said.
Garner and Chavez both resigned from LCSO in November 2017 after reporting that former undersheriff Fernando Mendoza sexually harassed them in the workplace. The former dispatchers and Chelsa Parsons are currently suing Lake County, as well as former LCSO employees Rod Fenske, Fernando Mendoza and Mary Ann Hammer for unlawful sex discrimination, retaliation and violations of rights to free speech and equal protection under the First and Fourteenth Amendment.
Crystal Bogeart, a former LCSO court deputy, was terminated on Monday. Reyes refused to comment on Bogeart’s termination.
The sheriff’s office is currently operating with a full staff of dispatchers and advocates. Reyes is seeking to hire two patrol deputies and a court deputy.
