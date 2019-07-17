“People really don’t want to get to that point again,” Commissioner Kayla Marcella said of Lake County Government’s 2019 budget which underwent a variety of last-minute changes before its approval last December. “It is important for us to be transparent and consistent this year and to really have a method for how we are building the budget document.”
The Board of County Commissioners is pursuing a flatline budget for 2020. Departments have been asked to maintain operations with no operational spending increases other than adjustments for inflation. Capital expenditure requests will be vetted through the BOCC.
A conservative budget is needed, Marcella said, despite the fact that property valuation increases will likely increase the county’s revenue stream in 2020.
“We need a year to understand what it takes to provide basic services and operations and to give staff the opportunity to know we won’t be able to fix budgetary issues overnight,” Marcella told the Herald. “We can’t keep working in a reactive state ... it increases animosity.”
County departments have created individual budgets in a siloed manner in recent years. This year, the BOCC will lead multi-department budget meetings and share information whenever possible.
What resources can departments share? How can technology improvements enhance administrative efficiencies? What departments have needs and services that overlap?
For example, the BOCC plans to help the recreation, maintenance and public works departments create a collaborative facility and asset management plan while the building, finance and treasurer’s departments are all looking at sharing a software program.
Staff compensation and organizational efficiency are at the top of the BOCC’s priority list for the 2020 budget.
The county is currently participating in a compensation study with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in order to identify staffing efficiencies and inefficiencies, a formal pay structure, consistent hiring practices and more.
If Gallagher recommends wide staff restructuring or compensation reform, it will do so in a phased plan. The BOCC is dedicated to setting aside money in the 2020 budget, Marcella said, to help implement the first phase of Gallagher’s recommendations.
Other budgetary priorities for 2020 include short-term improvements to the Lake County Jail such as a temporary holding cell, planning for a new justice center and the completion of Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue’s Station Two.
