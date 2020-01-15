The first couple weeks of 2020 have already flown by, and we look forward to a year of fun-filled recreational activities.
Looking for an indoor activity to keep your toddler busy? Join Shelly for Aqua Babies starting Friday, Jan. 31, from 9:20-9:50 a.m. Parent and child aquatics lay the foundation for building future aquatic skills. Socializing, songs and games make this a great experience. An adult is required to accompany each child in the water and participate in class. Please note— these are not swim lessons, but an introduction to water! The cost is $30 per full session or $6 per drop in.
Kayak night is in full swing at the Aquatic Center. It will be held on Tuesdays at 6 p.m., the charge is $10 per person for drop-ins and $5 per person for pass holders. This is the perfect time to practice rolls and stroke techniques. Each boater must provide their own boat, helmet, paddle, and PFD. There is no pre-registration and no formal instruction. Kayakers under the age of 18 must have a parent-signed waiver.
Join us for Open Gym at Lake County Intermediate School gym Monday and Wednesday nights for only $2 per person. Play basketball, racquetball, use the indoor track or lift some free weights. Special events at open gym are coming soon; check our website or Facebook page periodically for more information. Youths under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Don’t forget about Dutch Henry Sledding Hill and Huck Finn Ice Skating Rink. Dutch Henry is open every day with your own tube. Tube rentals are available every weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the base of the hill. The Huck Finn Ice Rink is open daily for skating if you have your own skates; the warming hut opens at 4 p.m. during the week and at noon on the weekends.
Thank you to the Cloud City Curling Club, Full Circle and all of those who came out to our Chili Cookoff/Full Moon Glow Skate and helped make it a success!
Chili Cookoff winners are: 1st place, Erika Knee/Cloud City Curling Club; 2nd, Lynsey Majewski; 3rd Max Forgensi.
Last but not least, the 2020 recreation guides are here! Stop by our office to grab a copy or check it out online.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.