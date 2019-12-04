Looking for a taste of Leadville cuisine?
The Taste of Leadville event on Dec. 6, paired with the Parade of Lights, is sponsored by Build a Generation and Cloud City Conservation Center. Proceeds will benefit the community kitchen expansion at St. George Episcopal Church.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children, available at www.stgeorgeleadville.com. The following businesses will offer either a light appetizer or sample drink to all ticket holders from 4 to 7 p.m.:
- Buchi, 401 Harrison Ave.
- Casa Sanchez, 422 Harrison Ave.
- City on a Hill, 508 Harrison Ave.
- High Mountain Pies, 115 W. Fourth St.
- Manhattan Bar, 618 Harrison Ave.
- Periodic Brewing, 115 E. Seventh St.
- Silver Dollar Saloon, 315 Harrison Ave.
- Tennessee Pass Cafe, 222 Harrison Ave.
- Treeline Kitchen, 615 Harrison Ave.
Leadville’s annual Parade of Lights will take place along Harrison Avenue starting at 6 p.m.
Parade participants should meet in front of the National Mining Museum at 5:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the best entry in these categories: business, non-profit and individual.
Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos at the Lake County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.