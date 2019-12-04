The Motherlode Holiday Market hopes to bring everyone together this December in a celebration of art and community.
The Market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. from 4 to 10 p.m.
Featured will be the wares of 27 local artists and artisans. Grab a glass of wine, a holiday spirit, or a beer from the bar before browsing through the vendor booths.
Treeline Kitchen will be on hand with warm sausage rolls to take the edge off that winter hunger. There will be music to accompany the shopping experience, and Leadville Main Street will be hosting Santa.
Little ones who may have missed Santa after the Parade of Lights will have another chance to make a visit.
The 10 p.m. closing time will accommodate all who work over the hill or spent the day skiing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.