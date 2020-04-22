The Leadville Boom Days International Pack Burro Race will not take place as usual this year, due to community health concerns and the scaling back of Boom Days festivities. The Western Pack Burro Association (WPBA) is organizing a “virtual” race in its place.
Participants and accompanying burros will run three five-mile legs of their choice, while following state social distance guidelines, between April 20 and May 4 and report times to WPBA. Multiple Leadvillians have already registered for the virtual event.
Racers may register for the virtual event with the WPBA until April 24; all registration proceeds will go to local area nonprofits. Details can be found at https://burrobraveraceseries.itsyourrace.com.
The Leadville pack burro race is the only WPBA summer 2020 event canceled to date. At this point, the association’s other summer races are planned to be held, in accordance with local social distance guidelines.
