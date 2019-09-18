Northern California author Ann Parker is among 21 authors who comprised the first group of inductees into the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame Sept. 14 in Denver.
The Hall of Fame was created to honor and promote the works of outstanding published authors from all genres and generations who have a vibrant connection to Colorado to ensure their legacies won’t be lost. It includes Madeleine Albright, former U.S. Secretary of State and Ambassador to the United Nations, and suspense novelist Stephen King.
Parker is the author of the Silver Rush historical mystery series, which includes six novels, primarily set in 1880s Leadville. Her books have won multiple awards, and her series was chosen as the “Booksellers Favorite” by the Mountains and Plains Independent Bookseller Association.
Book awards include the Colorado Book Award, WILLA Literary Award, the Colorado Independent Publishers (CIPA) EVVY Award, and Bruce Alexander Historical Mystery Award. Finalist awards include the Macavity Historical Novel Award, Agatha Best Historical Mystery Award, ForeWord Indies Award, Spur Award, the Sarton Women’s Book Award and others. Parker’s books have been the “Recommended Read” of Colorado Country Life Magazine, and the “Favorite Read” of True West Magazine.
“As a native Californian with strong family ties to Colorado and its past, I feel that Colorado, especially Leadville, is ‘the place of my heart,’ Parker said. “Having my fiction recognized and acknowledged in this way is an incredible honor. I’m thrilled to be included in the list with such outstanding writers, including Margaret Coel and Sybil Downing, who both encouraged me as I was getting started on my fiction-writing journey just about two decades ago. And I’m particularly grateful to Leadville for ‘keeping the history alive,’ and to all the local folks who have helped and befriended me along the way.”
It is said that reading Parker’s books is like entering a time machine, with the fascinating accuracy of details about everything from clothing and cooking to transportation and construction, much of it told from a female perspective so often missing from historical chronicles. By exploring her own ancestral roots, Parker has uncovered a rich vein in Colorado history, all connected to the state’s many years of mining for gold, silver, and other metals.
Authors of diverse backgrounds, from pioneers to politicians, educators to entrepreneurs, are inducted into the Hall of Fame during a gala event held in every odd-numbered year. A list of all inductees is at the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame website at https://www.coloradoauthorshalloffame.org/.
Learn more about Parker at her website at www.annparker.net
