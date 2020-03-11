Lake County Democrats and Republicans gathered Saturday to complete the first in a series of assemblies leading up to county, state, and national assemblies.
Registered Democrats checked in with their precinct leaders and chairs at Lake County High School Saturday afternoon before entering the LCHS gym and breaking out into precinct-based groups.
The caucus followed on the heels of Colorado’s presidential primary, wherein Lake County Democrats, and ultimately Colorado, supported Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders over the other candidates.
Participant turnout at this year’s Democratic caucus was lower than previous years. A combination of nice weather, other activities happening simultaneously, and the presidential primary having taken place before the caucus may have contributed to the lower number, Tracy Lauritzen, Lake County Democratic Party chair, said.
The county caucus represents just one in a series of steps to make it onto the ballot. A candidate must receive 15% of the vote in their precinct’s preference polls to be eligible to participate in the county assembly. At the county level, they must receive 15% of the vote to move on to the statewide convention and assembly.
While the caucus is one way for a candidate to secure a spot on the June primary ballot, they can also engage in a signature-gathering process to vie for a spot. Some candidates go through both processes to ensure their position on the primary ballot. In order to make it onto the ballot via the caucus and assembly process, a candidate has to earn 30% of the statewide assembly vote.
At Saturday’s caucus, John Hickenlooper received 40% of the vote from Lake County Democrats, winning 20 delegates to represent him at the county-wide assembly. Andrew Romanoff followed with 28% and 14 delegates. Trish Zornio received 8% of the decided votes and will have four delegates. Uncommitted Democratic caucus-goers totaled 24% and will have 12 delegates to represent them at the county-wide assembly.
The Lake County Republicans held their caucus and county assembly at Freight on Saturday morning.
Ezekiah Lujan declared his candidacy for District 2 county commissioner. Lujan, a fourth generation Leadvillian, told caucus attendees he hopes to help Leadville grow while preserving its identity.
“I can tell you I can definitely do this job better than it’s being done now,” Lujan said.
Lujan also expressed his dissatisfaction with Commissioner Sarah Mudge and his support of Commissioner Mark Glenn.
County assembly attendees nominated Lujan as the Republican commissioner candidate for District 2 after he spoke. Lujan does not face any party opposition at this time.
The Lake County Democratic county assembly will be held March 16, 6:00 p.m. at Freight.
