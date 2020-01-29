El Pomar Trustees approved $1,012,000 in grants allocated to seven nonprofit organizations in the High Country region at the Foundation’s December Trustees meeting.
Among the grants awarded were two to Lake County organizations:
— Advocates of Lake County, Inc. $10,000 in general operating support.
— Full Circle of Lake County, Inc. $241,500 for middle-school programming over a five-year period.
The El Pomar Foundation was established by Spencer and Julie Penrose in Colorado Springs in 1937. Spencer and his brother R.A.F. Penrose were notable figures in 1880s Colorado mining, gaining fortunes in Cripple Creek and Leadville, as well as Bingham Canyon, Utah. The foundation has a long-standing legacy of general-purpose competitive grant distributions, having provided almost $1.2 billion in economic impact to Colorado since its inception.
In an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state, the Regional Partnerships program was established in 2003. Each of the Foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar Trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities.
The High Country Regional Council recommends grants in Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, visit https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/.
