Community members are invited to host a table at the We Love Leadville Community Dinner, returning to the Ice Palace Park on Friday, Sept. 6.
This evening is open to all, giving community members an opportunity to meet one another over a shared meal. Carey Nall of Leadville rock band Groovespeak will provide live music, and kids’ activities will take place throughout the evening. An award will be given for the best table decoration.
Table hosts are asked to fill a table of eight, inviting community members to sit with them. Table hosts will provide a main dish for their table, with chili as the food suggestion, as well as plates and utensils. Drinks will be provided.
All community members are welcome and encouraged to come dine, even if they have not received an invitation from a specific host. Extra tables and food will be available. Anyone interested in hosting a table should email director@lakecountycommunityfund.org.
The Lake County Community Fund is sponsoring the dinner, with support from a volunteer committee. Updates will be posted on the LCCF Facebook page: http://bit.ly/PbLoveDinner.
“At last year’s community dinner, more than 400 people joined to connect with old friends and meet new ones over a warm bowl of chili on a sunny September evening,” said John McMurtry, LCCF executive director. “This year, we hope even more people will come together to celebrate the strong sense of community in Leadville and Lake County and to spark even more community friendships.”
