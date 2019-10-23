The Lake County Open Space Initiative (LCOSI) has joined the Lake County Community Fund (LCCF) as a fiscal-sponsored fund.
LCOSI is an environmental initiative dedicated to the protection and enhancement of watershed health and community sustainability through the conservation and stewardship of lands and water in Lake County for open space, wildlife, historic preservation, sustainable growth, education and outdoor recreation.
The initiative was formed in 1997 as a cooperative stakeholder’s partnership of local, state and federal agencies, private individuals and community organizations.
“LCOSI has a tremendous story to tell in building successful relationships to preserve our natural and cultural resources in Lake County,” said John McMurtry, LCCF executive director. “This community partnership matches with our mission.”
The Lake County Community Fund will serve as LCOSI’s fiscal sponsor, expanding its capacity to access funding from private individuals, foundations, and grant sources to support open-space objectives in Lake County.
Mike Conlin, LCOSI facilitator, indicated that “This is a natural fit, and satisfies many of the mutual goals of supporting the community’s economic sustainability, protecting its environmental integrity, and enhancing its recreational portfolio. We are excited by the opportunities for collaborative partnership-building that channel the energy and imagination of the community.”
