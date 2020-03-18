The Chaffee County Writers Exchange (CCWE) is making its first foray in supporting community nonprofits, donating “Mysteries from the Museum,” a collection of short homespun mysteries written by CCWE members, to the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville. This book evolved from a monthly “WE Write” event held at the museum, inspired by material from the exhibits and the area’s mining history.
“Mysteries from the Museum” is sold only at the NMHFM gift shop for $10 plus tax. Each of the authors donated their story to the book, retaining copyright of their material. The book is exclusive to the museum. Its local authors include Don Owens, GaGa Gabardi and Judy Butler, Jennifer Sweete, Maria Weber, Robin Griffee Hall and Sandy Wright.
Writers gather once a month for WE Write sessions to learn from one another, share their writings, leverage their experience, and in the NMHFM gathering used the inspiration of the museum setting. The mining exhibits were used as background for a variety of individual perspectives for these short stories. The writing was then polished, edited, and published as a CCWE book, which was donated to the museum for support and fundraising going forward.
The CCWE welcomes discussions with community nonprofits that can benefit from similar projects. Created in 1995, CCWE is a not-for-profit social organization that provides education, comradery and writing growth to its members.
This group is meant for anyone interested in improving their writing skills across the spectrum, from beginners to those who have published their works. All are welcome and the monthly writing sessions are always free and open to the public. Writing sessions bounce from Leadville to Buena Vista to Salida.
Visit the CCWE website at www.CCWritersExchange.org to read about the benefits of the $20 annual membership and sign up for event notification.
