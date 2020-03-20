Park County Public Health reported its first positive test for COVID-19 in man in his 20s, it announced in a press release Friday.
"The patient is a male in his 20s who was probably exposed in a county on the Front Range," the release states. The patient was not hospitalized and is self-isolating at his residence. He has been working with Public Health officials in the investigation to identify anyone he may have had contact with.
Park County Public Health and its partners will focus their response on slowing the spread of the disease locally. These efforts will require community assistance.
While approximately 80% of people who have contracted COVID-19 have relatively mild illness, there are greater risks for complications among older adults, especially above the age of 80, as well as for people with pre-existing health conditions.
Public Health officials remind residents and visitors that the individual precautions they can take to limit exposure to themselves are the same precautions that that can help slow the spread of COVID-19 within the community. These precautions will also help protect people in our community who may be at the greatest risk for complications if they get infected.
The state health department is also strongly advising that if you have mild symptoms, stay home and avoid contact with others.
Call your health care provider only if your illness becomes more severe, especially if you are experiencing shortness of breath.
If you have a medical emergency, call 911 and tell the dispatcher your symptoms. People who are not at high risk of severe illness may not need to be evaluated in person or tested for COVID-19. Not everyone with symptoms will be tested right away.
If you have mild symptoms, suspect you were exposed, and are either unable to get tested or waiting on test results:
Please stay home and isolate yourself until:
You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine) AND
Other symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) have improved AND
At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
Anyone in your household you have had close contact with (within six feet for approximately 10 minutes) should self-quarantine for 14 days, even if you haven’t been tested for COVID-19.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
