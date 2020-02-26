Just over half the Lake County High School alpine ski-racing team qualified for the CHSAA State Championship last Friday with sunny skies, comfortable temps and an incredible racing surface for the final qualifying race of the regular alpine ski season. The near-perfect conditions made for a fantastic day of skiing for the Lake County Panthers.
Six of the 12 Panther girls, including Taylor Duel, Michaelah Main, Cassidy Gillis, Gwen Ramsey, Rowynn Slivka and Lanee Dziura, and three of the four boys, including Matt Cairns, Eddie Glaser and Jace Peters, will be headed to Beaver Creek for the CHSAA State Championships Feb. 27 and 28.
The remainder of the team also achieved personal bests in their final race.
Maya Nagel had her best run of the year, finishing 47th in the morning. A great second run would have yielded Nagel’s best result, but too much speed off the pitch caused her to miss a gate.
Gabbie Tait had her best result of the year, finishing 57th overall. New racer Lilly Leddington also broke out of the back of the pack to finish 69th. Another first year racer, Maddie Porter, had one of her best runs of the year, finishing 65th in the morning. Unfortunately she double-ejected from her skis in the second run after skiing into a low and late rut.
On the boys side, senior Kyle Rongstad had one of his career-best finishes in 42nd place.
“It’s really great to see everything come together,” said Coach Danielle Ryan. “Sure there were some bumps in the day but the hard work all these athletes put in this season is really paying off for all the racers, not just the state qualifiers.”
The Panthers’ hard work has been rewarded in multiple ways as Lake County is the proud home of the top two male skimeisters in the state. Skimeisters compete in all four skiing events (classic, skate, slalom, and giant slalom) in both Nordic and alpine disciplines.
Freshmen Matt Cairns and Jace Peters clinched first and second place, respectively, in the skimeister rankings in Friday’s race. Cairns and Peters tallied a cumulative score of 32.63 and 41.41 respectively for the season.
When asked how it felt to take first and second in the skimeister rankings, Peters said that “Thousands of hours of training is worth a week of being the two best combined skiers in the state.”
Lake County is also home to three female skimeisters. Michaelah Main finished the season in seventh, Elona Greene in eighth, and Morgan Holm in 14th overall.
“It has just been super fun to have this experience with my coaches and teammates, who have all been super supportive,” said Colorado Skimeister Champion Matt Cairns.
While the skimeister competition is complete for the season, all of Lake County’s skimeisters and fellow qualifying teammates head to Beaver Creek Resort this week to compete in their respective individual events and team rankings at the CHSAA State Championships.
The Herald will provide more coverage on the Lake County’s skimesiters next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.