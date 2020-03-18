Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order and house bill Tuesday, allowing Colorado’s political parties to amend certain rules and procedures governing the conduct of their assemblies and conventions in order to limit in-person contact.
“During this challenging time, we must continue to work together to ensure Coloradans have every opportunity to participate in the democratic process,” Polis said.
In particular, the bill, which operates in conjunction with the executive order, allows for the parties to provide for remote participation in nominating assemblies and conventions.
It also allows delegates to vote by email, mail, telephone or app, allows an individual who is physically present to carry up to five proxies, and allows the party to reduce the number of participants required for a quorum.
The executive order directs the Secretary of State to issue emergency rules to allow eligible voters to safely participate in the primary election.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com.
