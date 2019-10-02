There are few people alive today who endured the atrocities of the Holocaust. Psychologist Edith Eva Eger, a 91-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, is one of them.
Eger is the author of “The Choice: Embrace the Possible,” a New York Times best-selling memoir. Throughout her life and her psychology practice, Eger has found that her experience living through the horrors of war has inspired her to help others deal with trauma and loss. Her story and the stories of her patients affirm that, despite circumstances, all of us have a choice to forgive and to heal.
The book is Colorado Mountain College’s selection for this year’s Common Reader. Now in its 13th year, the college’s community reading program brings together faculty, staff, students and community members to read and to attend author talks.
Books are available at local libraries and bookstores. Online, the book is available at https://bit.ly/2OVjh8A. Eger will give free presentations at two locations in October, at CMC Spring Valley in Glenwood Springs (Oct. 9) and at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards (Oct. 10). Both talks are at 7 p.m. Her Spring Valley talk will be streamed live at CMC campuses and through the college’s website.
For more information, go to coloradomtn.edu/common-reader or call 800-621-8559.
