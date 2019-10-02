Due to current critical weather conditions, Sheriff Amy Reyes has issued a county-wide burn ban until further notice, per Lake County Ordinance 2000-22.
The following acts are prohibited on all public and private property until further notice:
1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, including charcoal.
2. Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
3. Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads or trails.
4. Blasting, welding or other activities, which generate flame or flammable material.
5. Fireworks and model rocketry.
6. Target or recreational shooting is prohibited, with the exception of using lead bullets.
7. Operating a chain saw without a 10-pound ABC or 2-1/2 gallon pressurized or equivalent fire extinguisher, and large-size pointed shovel readily available for quick use.
Exceptions:
1. Persons with a written exemption from the Sheriff that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
2. Persons using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels (propane BBQ).
3. Any Federal, State or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
4. Approved fully-contained outdoor wood-burning furnace or boiler.
5. For commercial operations authorized under contract or permit, internal and external combustion engines may be operated as approved by the U.S. Forest Service within designated areas.
6. Campfires in developed campgrounds with fire rings. Individual fire-protection districts may impose stricter restrictions than listed above within their respective district boundaries.
Contact Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue at 719-486-2990 or the non-emergency number for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 719-486-1249 for further information.
