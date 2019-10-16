The early days of mining, like industrialization every-where, were characterized by exploitation of workers. Fierce competition among the mines during America’s industrial revolution made it one of the most unscrupulous businesses in America as mountaineers, immigrants, and children of newly-freed slaves labored in wretched conditions, said Barb Filas, National Mining Hall of Fame Board of Governors chair.
In the late 1800s, Irish immigrant Mother Jones, vagabond agitator and self-proclaimed hell-raiser, traversed the country demanding a living wage and safe work conditions for workers. She devoted her life to fighting for child-labor laws, building unions, and organizing women with brooms and mops to run off the “scabs.”
Arrested time and again, she declared she could raise more hell in prison than out in her quest for fair wages and working conditions, and in 1902 was called “the most dangerous woman in America” for her ability to organize workers and lead them to strike. Jones’ “hell raising” led to many of the labor laws we value today.
Mary Harris “Mother” Jones became the 248th inductee into the National Mining Hall of Fame on Sept. 14, 2019, at the 32nd Annual National Mining Hall of Fame Induction Banquet held in Denver.
James Walsh, associate professor of political science at the University of Colorado Denver and author of “Irish Denver”, will discuss the importance of Jones’ induction and the continued relevance of her legacy at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Ninth St., on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a showing of Mother Jones’ National Mining Hall of Fame’s induction video. Reserve a free ticket by calling 719-486-1229. Donations are requested and will benefit the miners’ memorial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Walsh has taught at CU-Denver for 22 years. He specializes in labor, immigration, and Irish diaspora studies. Beside “Irish Denver,” Walsh is author of yet-to-be-published “Michael Mooney and the Leadville Irish.” For the past year, Walsh has been part of an effort to memorialize those buried in unmarked graves in the “Old Catholic” section of Leadville’s Evergreen Cemetery, where an estimated 1,500 people are buried, 70% of them Irish. Walsh will provide an update on this effort and its anticipated groundbreaking for the memorial.
