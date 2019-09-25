The second annual Harvest Dinner and Contra Dance, a Cloud City Conservation Center fundraiser, will be Friday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 10 p.m. at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St..
This will be a catered dinner using locally sourced food, a contra dance and a silent auction. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12. Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harvest-dinner-and-contra-dancing-tickets-63407806456.
It will also be a time to honor Kendra Kurihara and Cameron Millard of C4.
Kurihara has been executive director of C4 since 2016 and served as a founding board member. The organization offers energy efficiency, zero-waste event services, youth environmental education and grant-writing for recycling. The most recent project is the Cloud City Farm. This year enough produce was grown to fill 30 bi-weekly shares. There are now three composters on the farm.
Kurihara will be leaving C4 at the end of the year to move with her family to Moab, Utah.
Millard has been with C4 since its inception in 2012. He has directed C4 programs in energy efficiency, including home energy audits and the CARE Program, which brings home improvements to income- qualified households. He has moved on to work at the regional level with Energy Smart Colorado. Mary Lewin has taken his position with C4 and will continue to offer energy audits, radon test kits and the CARE Program.
For information about Friday’s event, contact Kurihara at 719-465-6164.
