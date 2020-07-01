As of June 5, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office Snow Sports Restitution Fund has been dissolved and $112,000 from the fund has been transferred by order of the District Court, after the District Attorney filed an application seeking transfer, to the District Attorney’s Charitable Contributions Fund, in anticipation of distribution to local charities helping with COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Snow Sports Restitution Fund was created as the result of having funds left over after a felony case settlement plea agreement involving the theft of many skis, and all identifiable theft victims had been paid. Through that special fund, later victims of other snow sports equipment thefts in Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit Counties, were able to receive restitution compensation via the program if they had not already been made whole by any other third party, such as an insurance company, and where the perpetrator of the theft was not apprehended.
Between 2017-2020, the fund distributed $28,432 to skiers and boarders whose gear had been stolen. Most of those thefts occurred when ski and snowboard gear was left at the bottom of a ski area during short rest breaks that proved easy pickings for thieves.
“The snow sports restitution fund was a great program,” District Attorney Bruce Brown said. “Dozens of visitors whose vacations, and recreators whose ski days were ruined in so many ways due to theft, were able to recoup money for costly gear. However, with the current needs of our community, it was difficult to see money in that account just sitting when we could be helping people out during this public health crisis.”
The district attorney’s office invited any nonprofit organization that is serving the counties of Clear Creek, Summit, Eagle and Lake to apply for this special funding. Preference will be given to organizations that serve the needs of crime victims and local youth and their families.
For future thefts of snow sports equipment, losses should continue to be reported to local law enforcement and security offices at any ski area where the theft occurred. Crime victims may still be able to secure restitution if a perpetrator is identified and convicted of the offense.
