Aurora Water updated the Lake County Open Space Initiative at its October meeting on its plans for the Box Creek Reservoir here.
If the reservoir actually comes to fruition, it probably will be developed some time between 2050 and 2070, according to Lauren Nance, water resources project specialist with Aurora Water.
Aurora bought the Derry Ranch back in 2003. The purchase agreement stipulated that 20 percent of the reservoir capacity will belong to Lake County. The county would be able to store water there or lease the space to some other entity. Additionally 1% of the construction costs of the reservoir would be provided to Lake County to help develop recreational amenities at the site.
At last week’s meeting, Nance presented the thirty-percent design of the Arkansas river diversion (how water will be diverted from the Arkansas River), the intake pipeline (how water will move from the diversion structure to the reservoir), and the outflow pipeline (how water will move from the outlet of the dam back to the Arkansas River).
Aurora Water has been working on the 30% design since July 2015. Designing the dam was the first phase, completed in 2017.
The proposed reservoir would contain 25,000 acre feet of water. Of this, 5,000 acre feet would comprise the minimum pool and 4,000 acre feet would be Lake County storage space, leaving 16,000 acre feet for Aurora.
Nance said cost of the project is estimated today at $214 million; however there is no way to know what costs will be in 30 to 50 years.
The intake pipeline will operate through gravity feed and be located underground. It will run for 4.9 miles.
Water from the reservoir will be returned to Box Creek and the Arkansas River, which will involve construction of a stilling basin to reduce the energy of the water before it is returned to the Arkansas.
A 60” outlet pipeline will run under U.S. 24 east of the Moose Haven condos.
Aurora is currently negotiating a land exchange with the US Forest Service which may take several years to accomplish. It includes transfer of 230 acres of USFS land adjacent to the Derry Ranch to Aurora in exchange for 356 acres of private lands on the face of Mount Elbert and at the head of Lost Canyon in Chaffee County.
Aurora Water also is evaluating a proposed new reservoir, Wild Horse Reservoir, located in Park County. The site is west of Aurora’s Spinney Mountain Reservoir. The area is mostly undeveloped and unpopulated high plains grassland and does not have a stream or river running through it.
The impact, if any, that this proposed reservoir might have on the plans for Box Creek are not yet known.
