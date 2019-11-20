Colorado Mountain College and On performance running shoes will present a meet, greet and run with world-class middle-distance runner Andrew Wheating at CMC Leadville Nov. 24.
Wheating, who won three NCAA titles and made two Olympic teams and a World Championship team, retired from competitive running in 2018 at age 30. He is now a sports marketing specialist for On Inc. The Colorado Mountain College cross-country running team is On’s first collegiate partnership.
Known for towering over most of his competition at six-foot-five, Wheating was a fan favorite in the 800-meter and 1500-meter runs, competing for the University of Oregon and later Oregon Track Club Elite. In Monoco in 2010 he ran 3 minutes, 30.90 seconds for the 1500, the fifth-fastest time in the world that year.
Wheating will be at Colorado Mountain College Leadville, 901 S. Highway 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 24. The afternoon will include a 30-minute group run on CMC Leadville trails with Wheating, followed by light refreshments and an opportunity to listen to stories about his running life. The event is free and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact CMC Leadville cross-country head coach Darren Brungardt at 719-486-4296 or dbrungardt@coloradomtn.edu.
