Michael Martin Murphey and Carin Mari will bring Country-Western and Americana songs back to the Tabor Opera House for the second year in a row, performing on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Murphey and his opening act Willie Nelson were credited with birthing modern Americana music in Austin, Texas, one night in September 1972. Murphey had just released “Geronimo’s Cadillac,” and he and Nelson presented their fusion of pop, rock, folk, cowboy ballads, hard-core country, jazz and reddirt bluegrass — defying the music norms of the time.
Since then, Murphey has engaged in ranching throughout the West, dividing his time between Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. He has released 35 albums, topping the international and national pop, country, bluegrass and Western music charts with such crossover hits as “Wildfire,” “Carolina In The Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love” and “Cowboy Logic.” He has received multiple awards for his work, including the lifetime achievement award from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Murphey recently released Austinology: Alleys of Austin, celebrating his early days as a music pioneer with guest artists Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Lyle Lovett, and many more. The album is not a trip down memory lane; it illustrates that great songs withstand the test of time.
Murphey will bring his talent to Leadville’s historic Tabor Opera House, performing hit songs, love songs, country songs, and cowboy songs with his Rio Grande Band.
Accompanying Murphey is Carin Mari, who plays her own brand of music and is inspired by the mountains of Colorado where she was born and raised. Murphey is Mari’s friend and mentor. He suggested she learn “I Want to be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” in the summer of 2001, and country/Americana music quickly became her passion.
Mari’s talents as a guitarist, singer and songwriter since have won her numerous awards, including 2009 Entertainer and Songwriter of the year from the NACMA, Southwest Regional Winner for the Texaco Country Showdown, Female Vocalist/Female Entertainer of the year at South Plains College, and runner-up in the 2010 Texaco Country Showdown National Final.
For many years, Mari and her two brothers performed coast-to-coast as the band “Carin Mari & Pony Express,” winning numerous awards and playing formidable venues. Together, they released five CDs that received worldwide airplay. Mari also was a guest artist on Murphey’s album Tall Grass and Cool Water. They are looking forward to sharing the stage again at the Tabor and bringing the audience to its feet.
Tickets cost $40. They are available online at TaborOperaHouse.net and at the Box Office, 308 Harrison Ave., Leadville. This evening, guests can come at 6:30 p.m., buy a $15 VIP Pass at the box office, and enjoy drinks and snacks at The Jolly Cork, the Tabor’s updated south storefront. VIP Passes also offer early seating, for great spots at the show.
