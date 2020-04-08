Solvista Health has teamed up with Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA), Lake County Office of Emergency Management and Lake County Wraparound to create a way to “check-in” with community members and see how they are doing during the stay-at-home order issued by the Governor and LCPHA. Visit the Lake County Public Health Agency or Solvista Health Facebook pages to find the survey or https://solvistahealthex.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3Kpn5AhVHJgRfvL.
Solvista and LCPH wanted to find a way to survey of the community in a way that allowed them to use the anonymous feedback to create and deploy meaningful resources, outreach efforts and solutions. “We recognize that many emotions are at play during a time of crisis,” said Colleen Nielsen, director of Lake County Public Health. “We would like you to check in using this tool. It is important that we provide resources to fit your needs as we work through this as a community.”
The survey only takes about three minutes to complete. Questions focus on how people are practicing and coping with physical distancing, ways people are staying socially connected and what types of resources people need at this time. Data will be collected and used to target resources.
If you have questions about the survey, call Lake County Public Health at 719-486-2413. If you are struggling emotionally and need someone to talk to, call Solvista Health at 719-486-0985 or text TALK to 38255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.