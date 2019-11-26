The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) named eight Lake County High School athletes to its Academic All-State teams roster for the fall activities season.
CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blandford-Green announced first team and honorable mention recognitions for students who excelled in both the classroom and the athletic arena.
Five LCHS students earned first team honors: Sam Frykholm; Dominika Piech; Abby Holm; Hannah Holm and Fabian Jimenez.
Three students earned honorable mentions: Marco Leanos; Conner Lenhard; and Aurora Marruffo.
First team honors are given to those students with a 3.60 or higher grade-point average. Honorable mention recognitions are given to students with grade-point averages of 3.30 to 3.59. All students must have been at least a junior and received a varsity letter in a fall sport.
