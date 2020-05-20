The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) is reopening tours of Matchless Mine and Baby Doe’s Cabin surface structures on May 23. Lake County residents can take all tours for free through June 30.
The site is on the National Register of Historic Places and was associated with silver baron Horace Tabor and his glamorous second wife, “Baby Doe” from 1879 until 1935. The site will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend. For the rest of the summer, tours will be offered Tuesday through Saturday only.
Tours led by experienced guides visit Baby Doe’s cabin, the powder magazine, the hoist house and the headframe. Guided tours are available at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and cost $12 for non-residents. Discounts for guided tours are available for seniors, students and AAA members. Visitors can take self-guided tours based on educational signs spread throughout the site anytime from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The cost of self-guided tours for non-residents is $6.
“The Matchless Mine is an integral part of the nonprofit National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum,” NMHFM Executive Director Stephen Whittington said. “The NMHFM has received financial relief from the federal government and the City of Leadville to help it survive during an extended shut-down due to COVID-19. Opening the Matchless Mine for free to Lake County residents through the end of June is a way of showing our immense gratitude for the support we have received.”
All visitors to the Matchless Mine are requested to maintain social distancing and wear a face mask to protect the staff and other visitors from COVID-19.
The NMHFM web site at www.mininghallofame.org provides additional information about the Matchless Mine.
