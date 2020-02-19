The fifteenth annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will be featured in Leadville on Saturday March 7th at Periodic Brewing. This visually-charged collection of short films highlights the impact and importance of our winter wildlands. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Colorado Mountain Club.
Funds raised at each screening stay in the local community to support human-powered recreation and conservation efforts, winter education and avalanche-safety programs and to raise awareness of winter management issues.
Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 15th Annual Backcountry Film Festival film line-up is a cinematic adventure designed to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands.
Partnering with groups like the Colorado Mountain Club, the Winter Wildlands Alliance raises funds for local groups and communities through the annual Backcountry Film Festival national tour. All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands.
Films in this year’s program include:
— “Can’t Ski Vegas”: Joey Schusler, Ben Page, Thomas Woodson
— “Drawn to High Places”: Elise Giordano, Outdoor Research
— “Endless Winter, Chapter One”: Nikolai Schirmer
— “KHUTRAO”: Agreste Chile
— “Leave Nice Tracks”: Marius Becker, Dan Cirenza, Kyle Crichton
— “A Climb for Equality”: Caroline Gleich and Rylo
— “Colter’s Route”: Sawyer Thomas, Riis Wilbrecht, Dynafit
— “Backflippers”: Luigi Dellarole
— “Climate Change in the Kennels”: Denali National Park
— “Peak Obsession”: Cody Townsend, Bjarne Salen
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., screening beings at 7:00. Admission is $12.00 for members and $15.00 for non-members and can be purchased online — http://bit.ly/2CUQic6 — or at the door.
