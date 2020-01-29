Modern folk duo Storyhill will return to Leadville on Feb. 6 to play a fundraiser concert at St. George’s Episcopal Church.
Chris Cunningham and John Hermanson, of Storyhill, have been recording music together for over 30 years. The duo has charted on Billboard and played on national radio shows, including Prarie Home Companion.
The Bozeman, Montana, based muscians recently reunited from a four year hiatus to record their new album “Where to Begin.” The album gives new life to songs written in the early days of the duo’s partnership.
“We were relearning songs from our younger years for last summer’s 30th anniversary tour, and something surprising happened,” Cunningham said. “We discovered more meaning, new life and deeper appreciation for songs we hadn’t sung in years.”
“Storyhill played sold-out shows in Leadville ten years ago,” Community Meals Supervisor Amy Frykholm said. “We are thrilled to welcome them back as they release their new album and help us fund-raise for St. George’s Church’s kitchen remodel project.”
The concert will take place on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20; proceeds will go towards St. George’s kitchen remodel. Beer and wine will be available.
