Donations of candy or other items for trick or treating youngsters can be dropped off at the following locations: Leadville City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.; Herald Democrat, 717 Harrison Ave.; or Safeway.
Note that the Herald and City Hall are not open on weekends and the Herald is not open on Wednesdays.
Trick or Treat Street (the first two blocks of West Seventh Street) will take place on Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Trick or treating on Harrison Avenue will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Note that the Stapleton Manor Haunted House has ceased operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.