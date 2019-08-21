Two new Leadville Trail 100 champions, Ryan Smith and Magdalena Boulet, were crowned on Saturday night after a long day of running.
Smith, a 40-year-old software engineer from Boulder, crossed the finish line in 16 hours, 33 minutes, 24 seconds. The winning time trailed 2018 champion Rob Krar’s time by about 40 minutes.
Smith took the lead after 24-year-old ultrarunner Jared Hazen dropped out of the race on the steep climb up Hope Pass. Chad Trammell, of Anchorage, Alaska, followed closely behind.
Smith widened his lead on Trammell in the 15-mile stretch between Twin Lakes and the Outward Bound aid station, managing to hold about a 10-minute-per-mile pace for the remainder of the race. Smith said his past experience pacing at the Leadville Trail 100 helped his consistent splits.
Trammell crossed the finish line in 17:56:26, just 52 seconds ahead of third-place finisher Devon Olson.
Boulet, a 46-year-old former U.S. Olympic marathoner and Western States winner, travelled to Leadville from her Berkeley, California, home at sea level.
In order to combat the altitude, Boulet focused on power-hiking hills and gaining speed on downhills and flats. Though Boulet said she struggled to climb and descend 12,600-foot Hope Pass for the second time, she never surrendered her lead over second-place finisher Cat Bradley.
Boulet crossed the Sixth Street finish line just after midnight with a time of 20:18:06. Bradley followed 27 minutes later. Samantha Wood, of Colorado Springs, placed third with a time of 23:52:03.
“I’m happy to be part of the Leadville family now,” Boulet said after crossing the finish line.
Rodrigo Jimenez was the first Leadville man to finish, placing 13th overall with a time of 20:45:14.. Hannah Jochem, of Leadville, placed 11th for women with a time of 26:50:08.
Locals Marvin Sandoval, Pat Cade, Wesley Sandoval and Bryan Kerl were in the top 50 men. Locals Caitlin Barr, Abby Reinholt and Lexi Miller finished in the top 50 women.
Leadville locals also swept the 2019 Leadman competition, which concluded with Saturday’s 100-mile race. To earn the title, participants must complete the Leadville Trail Marathon, a Silver Rush 50 event, the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, the Leadville Trail 10K and the Leadville Trail 100 Run.
Marvin Sandoval was the summer’s fastest Leadman, completing the competition with a cumulative time of 38:46:10. Last weekend, Sandoval won the Triple Crown of Pack Burro Racing with his miniature burro Buttercup.
Jimenez placed second for Leadman while Wesley Sandoval placed third. Reinholt earned her first Leadwoman title.
