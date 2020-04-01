Last week, the Herald Democrat and Leadville Main Street, in coordination with the local economic development corporation, chamber of commerce and tourism panel, launched the “Keeping on Beat at 10,000 Feet” campaign. Daily themes like “Workout Wednesday,” “Takeout Takeover Fridays” and “Sunday Funday” encourage locals to stay engaged at home while supporting local business.
Got a case of the Mondays? Following are “do it yourself” activities for a “Monday Makeover” start to your week.
Spa Bath
Erin Watkins, Blue Earth Salon
Refresh and renew with an Epsom salt bath infused with essential oil.
What you will need:
— A bathtub
— One-and-a-half to two cups of Epsom salt
— A few drops of essential oil
Optional:
— A candle
— A good book
First, set aside the Epsom salt. Choose essential oils by following your senses or pick an oil known for its anti-viral properties like eucalyptus or lemon. If blending multiple oils, drop two drops into the salt. Release four drops if infusing the salt with a single oil. Next, fill the tub with warm to hot water. As the tub fills, pour in the oil-infused salt. The Epsom salt breaks down into magnesium and sulfate in the bathtub, often balancing and soothing bodies.
Voila, a spa bath is calling your name! Enjoy your reset.
Illuminating Winterscapes
Stephanie Wagner
Herald Marketing and Advertising Manager
Ice lanterns are an easy and inexpensive way to decorate and light up yards during Colorado’s cold winter nights. This fun-for-all-ages project is a creative way to adorn winter landscapes with your own illuminated ice garden. This is also a great way to light up pathways to provide a warm welcome for your guests.
What you will need:
— Balloons, buckets, soup pots or any container in which you can freeze water
— Food coloring
— Outside temperature of 32 degrees or less
— Drill
— One paddle bit, at least 13/8”
— Two ship auger or other long 1/2” bit
— 15-hour emergency or tealight candles
Fill leak-proof containers and or balloons with water. Add approximately one half of a small vial of food coloring and mix well. Set outside in a shaded area to freeze.
Test the container, ideally the ice should be about 90% solid. The center is the last to completely freeze which will help for the air channel. Allow container to thaw slightly and turn over on the snow (some water may pour out and that’s okay.) The bottom of the container will be the top of the ice lantern.
Flip lantern back over and use the paddle bit to hollow out a few inches on the bottom to make a space for the candle. Place the lantern on its bottom side and use the long drill bit to create the air-flow chamber, this should reach the bottom candle space.
Place lanterns in desired location, light candle below and enjoy!
For a comprehensive calendar of online meetings, classes and events, visit www.leadvilleherald.com.
