The number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado continued to climb during the weekend.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s daily Colorado case summary on Sunday listed 4,950 positive cases of COVID-19 through Saturday. That number climbed from 4,565 and 4,172 in the two days prior.
Of the state’s cases, 924 people have been hospitalized and 140 have died from the disease. Two people in Chaffee County have died.
The agency listed 22 positive cases in Chaffee County, up one from the day before. There have also been a handful of probable positives in the county, resulting in a difference in the state’s numbers and the county’s numbers.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, reported Friday that 11 of the county’s cases have recovered.
In surrounding counties, Gunnison has been hit hardest and is reporting 93 cases.
Park County is at five cases while Saguache, Fremont and Lake counties all have three cases.
Denver County has the most cases in the state with 825.
People in the 30-39 age range have the most positive cases in the state with 734, 67 of whom have been hospitalized.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
