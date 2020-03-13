The town of Buena Vista is preparing to close its administrative offices, including Town Hall, to the public beginning Monday and extending through March 30, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, town administrator Phillip Puckett said.
The town will be releasing information soon detailing how to communicate with the government electronically or by phone during this time in order to pay bills and conduct other business, Puckett said.
Story developing.
From our sister paper The Chaffee County Times as www.chaffeecountytimes.com
