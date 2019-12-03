The Leadville/Lake County Fire Department has a large supply of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors available.
Residents can call the fire station (719-486-2990) and leave their names and phone numbers. The department will call back and make an appointment to come install either or both.
These devices have 10-year batteries.
“We would like to ensure that all Leadville/Lake County homes have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide devices,” said Fire Marshal Steve Boyle.
According to Captain Dave McCann, carbon monoxide detectors are important because an individual can’t smell a leaking furnace or water heater and may not know they have a problem without a detector. Carbon monoxide makes a person unable to process oxygen.
This program is sponsored by the Red Cross and the Leadville/Lake County Fire Department.
The Fire Department also will install infant car seats to ensure they are installed correctly. Call for an appointment to ensure someone is available to assist. Car seats are also available if needed.
Check www.facebook.com/lcoem regularly for weather and public safety announcements. Be sure to sign up for phone alerts in the event of any emergency situation in or impacting Lake County at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736726383#/login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.