This summer is flying by and it’s hard to believe we are already in the third week of July! The Lake County Recreation Department still has lots of summer fun to offer.
First up is a new program, summer four-vs-four volleyball. This league is for women only, and all games will be played indoors with a women’s height net. Standard rules will be used and should be reviewed by all teams before registering. This program will start on Tuesday, July 30, and teams must be registered by Thursday, July 25. Cost is $75/team.
Next, relive childhood playground memories with our Coed Kickball League starting Monday, Aug. 5. Play 10-vs.-10 in this fun round-robin league, finishing up with a single-elimination tournament. There will be a captain’s meeting July 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Huck Finn Ice Rink. Cost is $125/team.
To finish off the summer, come and have fun playing coed seven-vs.-seven flag football. Starting Thursday, Aug. 15, this fun, non-contact league helps everyone get moving and enjoy the beautiful fall in the mountains. There will be a captain’s meeting July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Huck Finn Ice Rink. Cost is $250/team.
Swim lessons are back for ages three-to-seven, and will start on Tuesday, July 23. Ages three-to-four will have class from 5-5:30 p.m. and ages five-to-seven will have class from 5:35-6:05 p.m. All classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. These introductory classes are for beginning swimmers and will teach safe water-entry and pre-swimming skills to get your child comfortable in the water while staying safe. The registration deadline is Friday, July 19. Cost is $35/participant.
Last but not least, registration is open for Fall Youth Soccer. This coed league provides the opportunity to learn and develop fundamental skills in a safe, fun environment. Participants will receive instruction on basic skills and rules of the game during practice sessions and be offered game time to utilize these techniques. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 7. Cost is $35 without a jersey or $50 with a jersey.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.