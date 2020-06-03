The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will present its June 10 lecture by Melanie Yazzie, professor and head of printmaking at the University of Colorado at Boulder. The lecture will take place over Zoom video conferencing at 7 p.m.
For information on participating in the lecture via Zoom, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org and open the “lecture schedule” tab for Zoom instructions and password. Participants new to Zoom should connect using the link on this Collegiate Peaks Forum Series page ahead of time. Those who have not used Zoom before will need to download the Zoom software; try the link prior to the lecture to make sure that connections are smooth. As with Collegiate Peaks Forum Series physical lectures, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the lecture.
Yazzie will speak on “Melanie Yazzie: An Overview of Various Indigenous Female Artists.” The lecture is a chance for people to learn more about contemporary female indigineous artists.
In this lecture, Yazzie, a printmaker, sculptor, painter and printmaking professor, will introduce her audience to several movers and shakers in the indigenous art world.
Yazzie uses her travels around the world to connect with other indigenous peoples; she has visited such communities in New Zealand, the Arctic, Russia and Pueblo communities in the American Southwest. These travels have been the impetus for continued dialogue about indigenous culture, language, song, story-telling and survival. The lecture will be filled with Yazzie’s firsthand stories about her connections with these artists and their work. She will explain why she thinks these artists are making a difference in the world.
Yazzie is informed by the Diné (Navajo) philosophy of hozho — blessings, beauty and harmony. She holds a bachelor’s degree in studio art and Spanish from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in fine art from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She has had scores of solo and group regional, national and international exhibitions. Her work is in the collections of more than 50 national and university museums.
Please join us for this free lecture. The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 18th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida. For more information about the CPFS, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org.
