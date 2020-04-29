Starting May 1, Leadville and Lake County will begin relaxing the stay-at-home order and closures of non-essential businesses mandated by Governor Jared Polis’ executive order. Polis first announced the state’s plan to begin transitioning to a “safer-at-home” model on April 20.
Leadville and Lake County are responding accordingly. With the guidance of Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA), city and county officials are implementing new, and in some cases less restrictive, measures for individuals, businesses and organizations.
The transition from the stay-at-home order to the safer-at-home model is not a total re-opening of Lake County. And according to Colleen Nielsen, director of LCPHA, the change is being implemented with caution in an attempt to monitor and protect public safety.
“Opening up is not the right word,” Nielsen told the Board of County Commissioners last week. “It is like cracking the door and taking a peek to see what businesses we might be able to do in the next couple of weeks.”
Existing public health orders remain in place under the new model, like restricting non-essential out-of-county travel, practicing social distancing and limiting time spent outside of quarantine to essential functions. However, in accordance with the Governor’s order, some non-essential businesses will be able to offer services again.
Personal service businesses, such as hair and nail salons, pet grooming and dentists, will be allowed to operate under strict precautions and real estate agents will once again be able to schedule and conduct one-on-one showings.
Beginning May 4, employees of non-essential businesses will be able to work from their offices again. Businesses must maintain a 50% reduction in staff and maintain social distancing practices.
Before businesses begin to reopen to the public, LCPHA is requiring that they submit a social distancing protocol that meets requirements set forth by the agency.
These requirements include the need for signage at entrances asking symptomatic people to avoid entering the business, symptom checks of employees before allowing them to enter the workplace, proper social distancing and scheduled cleaning and disinfecting routines.
Once LCPHA has received a proposal from a business, it will review the procedure and determine if and when a business can reopen.
Hotels and short-term rentals, on the other hand, are still closed in an effort to break the chain of transmission and prevent an increase in visitors that may exacerbate the rate of positive cases, which could in turn overwhelm healthcare services, Nielsen said.
Entertainment venues, as well as fitness and recreation centers, will also remain closed.
Until the county has more information about the prevalence of COVID-19 in the county, LCPHA will not be able to make informed decisions about when it is safe to further loosen precautionary and preventative measures, Nielsen said.
If, after adopting the safer-at-home model, Lake County sees a rise in the number of cases or if the healthcare system is nearing capacity, the new public helath order will be reversed and Leadville and Lake County will return to the quarantine and stay-at-home orders, she said.
