As the new St. Vincent Hospital is under construction, internal stakeholders, including staff, board and volunteers, have chosen a new name and tagline:

St. Vincent Health

Where caring and community meet

Four graphic design firms have created new logos with the new name and tagline. St. Vincent is soliciting comments from all interested parties via an online and print survey. In this survey, you can vote for your favorite logo, provide your opinion on potential new services you’d like to see at St. Vincent Health, and let them know which healthcare services and specialists are priorities for you and your family.

This survey is open until Nov. 25 at bit.ly/SVHfuture. The logos are best viewed on a computer screen rather than a mobile device. Printed-paper surveys in both English and Spanish are available at the current hospital for those who do not have computer access, The survey is short and should take no longer than five minutes to complete.

