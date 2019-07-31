The City Of Leadville has been awarded a $7,500 grant through the third annual AARP Community Challenge.
The funds will go toward rejuvenating Zaitz Park in downtown Leadville. The city will host listening sessions with the community and install new seating and a fire pit. The projects are designed to be completed by November of this year.
AARP received more than 1,660 applications from nonprofits and government entities. A total of nearly $1.6 million was distributed to fund 159 quick-action projects across the country, helping communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress to support residents of all ages, according to an AARP news release.
Additional funds to go toward Zaitz Park include a $5,000 grant from the Upper Arkansas Council of Governments and $5,000 from city CTF funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.